Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Releases Earnings Results

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Caterpillar stock traded up $7.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,456,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $111.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $246.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.70.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caterpillar stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Caterpillar worth $1,103,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

