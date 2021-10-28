M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 234,496 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 139.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,496 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $146,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,715 shares of company stock valued at $148,388,461 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $333.03. 223,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792,124. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.27 and its 200-day moving average is $365.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

