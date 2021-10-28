KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will announce sales of $2.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 million and the highest is $2.20 million. KemPharm posted sales of $1.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $28.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.44 million to $28.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $31.76 million, with estimates ranging from $21.06 million to $42.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, CEO Travis C. Mickle purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $56,744. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KemPharm by 3,242.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,495 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KemPharm by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 391,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KemPharm by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 294,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth $5,659,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMPH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,868. KemPharm has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $354.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

