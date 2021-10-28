Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €31.00 Price Target for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) has been given a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €27.10 ($31.88).

WAC traded up €0.26 ($0.31) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €27.72 ($32.61). 54,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,813. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of €14.32 ($16.85) and a 12-month high of €27.76 ($32.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €25.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

