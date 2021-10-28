LMR Partners LLP Makes New $10.80 Million Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,664 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 237.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.85. The company had a trading volume of 39,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,938. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.25. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $150.80 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.29.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

