Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

NASDAQ CPSS traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,615. The company has a quick ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $147.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.58.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

