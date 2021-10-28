Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $443,000 Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Apple were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

