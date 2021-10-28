ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 22.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,810. The firm has a market cap of $169.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.50. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $508,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

