Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells $75,781.25 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $75,781.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $78,125.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Steve Hoffman sold 94,425 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $106,700.25.

Tyme Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.96. 5,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,202. The firm has a market cap of $165.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 169.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24,735 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 185.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

