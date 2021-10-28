Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) EVP John F. O’callaghan Sells 5,000 Shares

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TRTN traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. Triton International Limited has a 1-year low of $35.88 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Triton International in the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triton International by 65.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

