BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BayCom Corp provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers deposit products, loans, online banking, cash management and banking services. BayCom Corp, formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank, is based in Walnut Creek, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.52. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,314. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $198.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BayCom has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 21.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BayCom by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BayCom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BayCom by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in BayCom by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BayCom by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

