Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 323,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,335. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $12.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.76.

CDE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coeur Mining stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 233.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.99% of Coeur Mining worth $22,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

