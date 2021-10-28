Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $413.58 Million

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2021

Analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to announce $413.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $508.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $376.30 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $178.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRK. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,985,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,896,000 after acquiring an additional 842,650 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 19,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 135,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,557. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.72. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.