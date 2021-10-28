Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $413.58 Million

Analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to announce $413.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $508.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $376.30 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $178.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRK. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,985,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,896,000 after acquiring an additional 842,650 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 19,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 135,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,557. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.72. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.