PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,649 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 570.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,998 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,332 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 11.9% in the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 32,380 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 29.0% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.23.

BA stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $206.91. 147,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,617,165. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

