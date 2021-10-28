Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83,698 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $123,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,344,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Trust Co of Kansas raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 4,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,194,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $15.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,908.52. 55,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,550. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2,554.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,508.48 and a 52 week high of $2,973.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,077.44.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

