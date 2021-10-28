Engine NO. 1 LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.98. 29,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,835,959. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $161.88. The firm has a market cap of $222.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.