Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $31.73 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of KLA worth $31,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in KLA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,227,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $340.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $190.21 and a 12-month high of $374.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. KLA’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.32.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

