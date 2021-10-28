United Services Automobile Association Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,828 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,632,005. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.05 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day moving average is $137.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

