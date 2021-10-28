First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

First Northwest Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,962. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $185.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Northwest Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Northwest Bancorp were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.