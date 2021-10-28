Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Announces Earnings Results

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of AVY stock traded up $7.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.52. The company had a trading volume of 27,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,630. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.31. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $134.50 and a 52-week high of $228.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.
