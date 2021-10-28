Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Announces Earnings Results

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AVY stock traded up $7.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.52. The company had a trading volume of 27,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,630. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.31. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $134.50 and a 52-week high of $228.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avery Dennison stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110,115 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

