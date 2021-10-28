Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Down 22.5% This Week

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $58,380.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00069329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00069997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00095065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,342.96 or 0.97633914 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,239.20 or 0.06858954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

