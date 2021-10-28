X-CASH Market Cap Hits $5.46 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, X-CASH has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $114,688.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000486 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,747,062,967 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

