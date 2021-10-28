Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.39. 817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

