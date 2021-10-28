Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.62 Million

Analysts forecast that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) will post sales of $45.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.93 million. Camden National reported sales of $49.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $183.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.44 million to $184.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $185.19 million, with estimates ranging from $179.38 million to $191.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:CAC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.46. The company had a trading volume of 829 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,650. The company has a market capitalization of $709.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94. Camden National has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden National by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 78,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Camden National by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden National by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Camden National by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Camden National by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

