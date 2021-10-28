Zacks: Analysts Expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). BrainsWay posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 23.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Shares of BrainsWay stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.85. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,751. The company has a market capitalization of $129.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. BrainsWay has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its position in BrainsWay by 45.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 498,707 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in BrainsWay by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the first quarter worth about $7,621,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 10.6% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 71.6% in the second quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 514,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 214,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

