Brokerages Expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. Livent posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LTHM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.34.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.99. 84,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,741. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -299.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.16. Livent has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $27.45.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.