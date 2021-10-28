LMR Partners LLP Invests $15.81 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 81,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Loop Capital cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

LOW traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $233.69. 76,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,780. The firm has a market cap of $161.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $234.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

