2,426 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Bought by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,426 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HNP Capital LLC increased its holdings in Target by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Target by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Target by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 189,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 18,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.57. 19,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,938. The firm has a market cap of $126.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $150.80 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.29.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

