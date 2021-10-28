Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PB traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.10. 6,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,865. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,024 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.83.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.