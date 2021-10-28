Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.93. 110,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,463. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.84. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Alkermes alerts:

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alkermes stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,610 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Alkermes worth $21,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.