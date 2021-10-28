Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.66 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will post $23.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.50 million to $23.82 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $15.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $92.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.10 million to $92.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $117.56 million, with estimates ranging from $114.02 million to $121.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $3.23 on Friday, hitting $63.97. 14,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,743. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.47 and a beta of 0.58. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $107.69.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $348,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $157,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,426 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

