Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NTOIY stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.31. 18,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,321. Neste Oyj has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

