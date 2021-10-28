DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.79 Million

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will announce $235.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $242.10 million and the lowest is $229.47 million. DigitalBridge Group posted sales of $14.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,491%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DBRG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 224,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $72,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 630,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 140,149 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 47.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $14,472,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 687,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. 92,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,144. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DigitalBridge Group (DBRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.