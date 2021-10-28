DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.79 Million

Equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will announce $235.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $242.10 million and the lowest is $229.47 million. DigitalBridge Group posted sales of $14.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,491%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DBRG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 224,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $72,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 630,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 140,149 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 47.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth about $14,472,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 687,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. 92,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,144. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

