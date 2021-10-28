Engine NO. 1 LLC Purchases New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 163.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,156 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 83,817 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Oracle by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 282,682 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,001,000 after buying an additional 67,960 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 7.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,740,170. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $265.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

