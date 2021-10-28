Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 101,175 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,202,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,175 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.8% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $187,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 326.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after buying an additional 201,972 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,388,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,649,000 after buying an additional 29,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.42. 539,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,608,543. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

