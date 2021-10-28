1,334 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,334 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,515,000 after purchasing an additional 266,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,413 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after acquiring an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after acquiring an additional 81,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total value of $1,189,347.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $4,942,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWLO opened at $345.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.82 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.61.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

