Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 76,917 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,917 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.22% of Lennar worth $67,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEN. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,197,000. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Lennar by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,876,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,964 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $68,249,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $40,492,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lennar by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,225,000 after buying an additional 381,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Shares of LEN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.03. 4,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,714. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

