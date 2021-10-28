Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:WAB traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.84. 33,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,846. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $55.83 and a 12-month high of $93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $384,089.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,128 shares in the company, valued at $443,007.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

