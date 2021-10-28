Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.450-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.83.

DOV stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,623. Dover has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $176.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.07.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 35.27%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

