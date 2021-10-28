Bitcoin SV Trading 4.7% Lower This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.08 billion and $302.85 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $163.30 or 0.00263918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,877.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $589.31 or 0.00952395 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.44 or 0.00243128 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00031642 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002934 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,881,714 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.