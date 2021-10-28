LMR Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,117 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,705 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up approximately 1.1% of LMR Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $73,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 78.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.18.

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $179.93. 130,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,046. The firm has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.86. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.