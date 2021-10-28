Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $276,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after buying an additional 1,657,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,203,176,000 after buying an additional 704,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,188,434,000 after buying an additional 724,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average of $55.98.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

