SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $32.04. 2,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,154. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SP Plus stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,851 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.69% of SP Plus worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

SP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

