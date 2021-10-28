Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.070-$2.270 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.58.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,429.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

