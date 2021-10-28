Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.070-$2.270 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.58.
NYSE:EW traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $123.27.
In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,429.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,521 shares of company stock valued at $16,315,019 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
