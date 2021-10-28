ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ASAZY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HSBC cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS ASAZY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

