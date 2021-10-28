Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Announces Earnings Results

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%.

FMNB stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.19. 2,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,469. The firm has a market cap of $515.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $18.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 9,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank J. Monaco acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,198 shares of company stock worth $257,212. 8.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmers National Banc stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Farmers National Banc worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

