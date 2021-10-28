O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.770-$1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.200-$2.400 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday. Truist began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.78.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.93. 47,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.