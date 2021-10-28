Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases Earnings Results

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Shares of AIT traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,787. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.61 and a 52 week high of $107.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $17,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

AIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.