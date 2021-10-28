Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.98 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNOG shares. B. Riley cut shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark cut shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after buying an additional 1,543,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,003,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,569,000 after buying an additional 510,566 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 861,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after buying an additional 209,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 307,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 2,379.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 480,600 shares in the last quarter. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNOG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,590. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.