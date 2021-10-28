CSM Advisors LLC Makes New $639,000 Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,787.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

